Moncef Marzouki’s party decides to nominate him for Tunisia presidential elections

Former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki said he is considering running for the presidency for the second time based on his party’s nomination.

“My party has decided to nominate me for the presidency, and I am at the last stages of discussion. I will announce my final decision on Wednesday,” Marzouki said on Monday in statements reported by Tunisian radio station Mosaïque FM.

This coincided with the opening of the candidacy for the presidential elections to be held in Tunisia on 15 September, following the death of President Beji Caid Essebsi on 25 July.

Tunisia’s Independent High Authority for Elections said it had opened on Friday (24 July) the door to accept candidacies for the presidential elections, before its closure on 9 August 2019.

