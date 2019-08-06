Morocco politician: Kushner intimidating and blackmailing Rabat with Deal of the Century file

A member of the Secretariat of the Justice and Development Party in Morocco, Abdelaziz Aftati, said: “the US is resorting to the policy of encouragement and intimidation and then blackmail in dealing with the file of the so-called Deal of the Century.”

Commenting on the visit of the US president’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner to Morocco, Aftati added that “Morocco’s positions concerning the Palestinian cause are firm and unchangeable,” pointing out that “some Arab countries take unclear positions towards the cause, while some other countries have declared their positions towards the US plan.”

In this regard, Aftati said that “the US is adopting the policy of blackmail, especially that the Arab countries have so far non-unified positions on the cause.”

What does Kushner have up his sleeve now?

The official stressed that Morocco will not be dragged behind the so-called “Deal of the Century,” and that matters need to be resolved on the ground.” He pointed out that the Palestinians insist on their rejection of any incomplete steps, but even push towards confrontation with the Israeli occupation, to liberate the Palestinian land.

Moroccan newspaper Alyaoum24 said that the “US scheme” insists on the replacement of Palestinian rights with some economic benefits, prompting Washington to resort to Morocco.

Jared Kushner made a Middle East tour last week, which included Israel, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco.