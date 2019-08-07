Extremist Jewish groups call for mass raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Eid

Temple Mount Groups, a body of extremist Jewish organisations, have called for massive raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque during the upcoming Muslim festival of Eid Al-Adha, Arab48 reported yesterday.

Asthe calls were being made, Israeli occupation police started to tighten restrictions on the entry of Palestinians to the holy site.

The raids, reports said, are to mark the anniversary of the destruction of an alleged Jewish Temple.

Jewish posts on social media stated the times of the settler raids, noting that they will start after Eid prayer on Sunday and to continue for three days. They have called on occupation forces to facilitate their activities.

Extremist Jewish groups have increased their raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque with reports stating that 2,233 settlers raided the Muslim holy site in July.

This, experts have warned, is part of Israel’s ongoing policy of Judaising Jerusalem and forcing a new reality on the ground.

