Israel assaults Bedouin lifeguard, screaming ‘I hate Arabs’

A Jewish Israeli man has been charged with a violent attack on a Bedouin lifeguard during which he “hurled racial slurs”, reported Ynetnews.

Aviad Dahan, a resident of Sderot, attacked the 19-year-old at a local pool “after being asked not to approach the area while smoking and drinking”, according to the indictment filed Monday.

Dahan was charged by the Kiryat Gat Magistrate’s Court “with causing serious bodily injuries and threatening the lifeguard from the Bedouin town of Rahat at a public swimming pool in the city, after the man had been asked by the teen keep away from the pool while intoxicated.”

According to Ynet News, the lifeguard’s request prompted Dahan to start punching the youth “with his fists”, shouting that “he hates Arabs”, while “his wife slapped the teen’s face”.

At some point during the attack, Dahan also allegedly threatened to kill “the stinking Arab”.

The indictment also “states that during his interrogation, Dahan reiterated his sentiments, saying what prompted him to lash out was seeing ‘Arabs and Jews side by side’.”

Dahan reportedly “claims he intends to stick to this line of defence during his trial hearing.”

The defendant’s wife, Nofar, “was not indicted in the case despite approaching the lifeguard during the incident and repeatedly slapping the teen’s face in front of dozens of onlookers, many of whom were children,” Ynet News added.