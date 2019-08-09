6.0 magnitude quake shakes southwest Turkey

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake rattled southwest Turkey on Thursday, according to authorities, Anadolu reports.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake struck southwest Denizli province at 2.25 p.m. (1125GMT) and its epicenter was the Bozkurt district, about 1 mile (1.74 kilometers) under the surface. Head of AFAD, Mehmet Gulluoglu, said more than 10 aftershocks were recorded.

The tremor was felt in the neighboring provinces of Antalya, Mugla, Isparta and Burdur and damaged houses and caused panic.

Resident Mehmet Ali Coban told reporters he was at work when the earthquake struck. “When I came back home, I saw that my housewares were damaged, with some cracks in the wall.”

Arzu Senturk said she set up a tent in her yard after the quake.

Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 27 people were affected by the earthquake. Five injured when jumping due to panic are now in good condition, said Koca.

Denizli Governor Hasan Karahan said authorities have begun damage assessment work in the region.

Bozkur Mayor Birsen Celik said the earthquake demolished some houses but there were no serious injuries or deaths.

“The earthquake lasted more than 15-20 seconds. Several houses have been damaged. Some roofs collapsed and there are deep cracks in the walls,” she said.

Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay sent “get well wishes” in a telephone call to Karahan.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu visited the region Thursday evening, hearing from residents affected by the quake.

Soylu visited a house damaged by the quake and later went to the crisis center in Bozkurt district governorship.