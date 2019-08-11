Israeli settlers assault elderly Palestinian man

Israeli settlers assaulted a Palestinian elderly man in the West Bank on Saturday evening, Palestine Information Center reports.

Local sources said that a group of Israeli settlers attacked the Palestinian citizen Shaker al-Tamimi, 70, and his family near their home in Jabal Jalis. No serious injuries were reported.

There are about 503 settler outposts in the West Bank and Jerusalem. They are inhabited by 800,000 Israeli settlers who carry out almost daily attacks on the Palestinians.

