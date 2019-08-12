Portuguese / Spanish / English

Saudi king, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss Yemen

August 12, 2019 at 4:09 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Yemen
Sheikh Mohamed meets with King Salman in Mecca on Monday 12 August, 2019 [Saudi Press Agency/Ministry of Presidential Affairs/Twitter]
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdelaziz discussed the situation in Yemen with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nayhan, on Monday, state-run Saudi TV said.

The meeting, in the region of Mecca, came after the Saudi-led coalition intervened in Aden on Sunday in support of the Yemeni government after UAE-backed southern separatists effectively took over the port city, fracturing the alliance that had been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince says UAE and Saudi Arabia agree on calling on warring parties in Aden to safeguard Yemen’s interests.

