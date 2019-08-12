Saudi king, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdelaziz discussed the situation in Yemen with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nayhan, on Monday, state-run Saudi TV said.

The meeting, in the region of Mecca, came after the Saudi-led coalition intervened in Aden on Sunday in support of the Yemeni government after UAE-backed southern separatists effectively took over the port city, fracturing the alliance that had been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince says UAE and Saudi Arabia agree on calling on warring parties in Aden to safeguard Yemen’s interests.

