Somali army kills 16 al-Shabaab fighters

At least 16 al-Shabaab fighters were killed in Somalia after Somali special forces backed by Turkey trained forces attacked al-Shabaab positions in the region, state media said on Sunday, Anadolu reports.

The attack took place on al-Shabaab positions near the town of Awdhegle in Lower Shabelle region, according to state owned radio.

Somali National Army (SNA) has confirmed the operation and casualty toll in a statement posted on Twitter.

“The 66th battalion while on active patrol today laid an ambush and killed 16 insurgents around Awdegle”, the SNA said in a statement.

At least 4 al-Shabaab militants were killed by the Somali military last Wednesday after fighters from the group had attacked a military post in Awdhegle town, Lower Shabelle region.

Somali Special forces known as Danab backed by Turkey trained units and African Union forces in Somalia (AMISOM) liberated the strategic agricultural town of Awdhegle from al-Shabaab last week.

Awdhegle is located 70 kilometres (43 miles) southwest of Somali capital Mogadishu.