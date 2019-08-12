Turkish forces neutralize 4 terrorists in southeast

Turkish security forces neutralized four terrorists in a counter-terrorism operation in southeastern Turkey, the country’s Interior Ministry announced on Monday, reports Anadolu Agency.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralised” in their statements, to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The armed terrorists were targeted by the Gendarmerie forces – an armed law enforcement organization – in rural areas of Yuksekova district of Hakkari province, the ministry said in a statement.

Counter-terrorism operations in this region generally target PKK terrorists.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women, children, and infants.