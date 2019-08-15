147 migrants trapped aboard Spanish charity ship for nearly two weeks

About 147 migrants have been stranded aboard a ship run by a non-governmental Spanish charity organisation in the Mediterranean for nearly two weeks. Both Italy and Malta refused to allow migrant ships dock at their ports.

Only one family was allowed to disembark in Italy late on Tuesday for having a child, but the rest of the migrants remained on board of the “Open Arms.”

Italy and Malta have refused to allow ships rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean to dock at their ports, insisting that other EU members must first agree to host them.