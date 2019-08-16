Egyptian intelligence to prepare wide changes in media

The fate of dozens of employees, expected to be laid off in the coming period, has been uncertain as part of the gradual changes expected in Egyptian media and channels, in the framework of the Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate’s attempts to make extensive changes in the field of media.

These changes will consist of overthrowing current leaders and making new permanent figures, of implementing the directives of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in the field of technology and media content, and the policy of rationalisation of expenditures.

The upcoming changes coincide with other adjustments that the presidency will make as far as the formation of media organisations in Egypt is concerned.

Several development plans have been hampered by the acceleration of the intended alterations, launched last month. These include a new plan to develop Egyptian terrestrial digital TV, involving intelligence and administrative control, reported Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.

Several experimentations of those alterations have already been carried out in cooperation with trained studio anchors, including the staff of the DMC TV. However, the new Egyptian channel has not yet been launched in spite of more than two years of preparations.