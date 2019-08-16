Interim Algerian President makes changes to key army positions

On Wednesday, Algerian interim President Abdelkader Bensalah made new changes to several key positions in the Algerian army.

The Algerian president dismissed the Army’s Inspector and Controller, Major General Haji Zerhouni, and appointed Major General Mustapha Ojani instead.

He also dismissed the Attorney General at the Military Appeals Board in Ouargla, Colonel Farid Tawil, who was replaced by Colonel Abdul Quddus Halaymeh.

Tawil was appointed to the same position at the military board in Oran.

The Algerian interim president dismissed military commanders in four military areas in late July.