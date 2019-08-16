Portuguese / Spanish / English

Interim Algerian President makes changes to key army positions

August 16, 2019 at 4:29 am | Published in: Africa, Algeria, News
Bensalah was unable to fix a date for the country’s presidential elections – Twitter
 August 16, 2019 at 4:29 am

On Wednesday, Algerian interim President Abdelkader Bensalah made new changes to several key positions in the Algerian army.

The Algerian president dismissed the Army’s Inspector and Controller, Major General Haji Zerhouni, and appointed Major General Mustapha Ojani instead.

He also dismissed the Attorney General at the Military Appeals Board in Ouargla, Colonel Farid Tawil, who was replaced by Colonel Abdul Quddus Halaymeh.

Tawil was appointed to the same position at the military board in Oran.

The Algerian interim president dismissed military commanders in four military areas in late July.

 

 

 

