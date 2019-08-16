 Italian Embassy demands update from Egypt on Regeni case

The Italian Embassy in Cairo has submitted a request to the Public Prosecutor to review the latest investigation into the case of Italian researcher Giulio Regeni and the latest findings of the past eight months, according to Egyptian judicial sources.

This came weeks after the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told a meeting of ambassadors in Rome, that he would not stop demanding the truth.

The sources added that the Italian authorities did not mention any of their previous requests for information about the investigations into Regeni before he was killed. Instead, Italy only asked for a clarification on the developments regarding the case, which suggests that their primary purpose is political, according to the New Arab.

The sources confirmed that coordination between the Egyptian and Italian prosecution has been “completely suspended” since last December.