PA report: Another intifada is coming in West Bank

A new intifada could erupt in the occupied West Bank as a result of the political and economic crisis in the area, a secret Palestinian Authority intelligence report has warned.

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth revealed details of the document which it says was written for the heads of the Palestinian security forces and which warned of an escalation in the situation in the West Bank.

According to the site, 16-25-year-old Palestinians fear for their future and as a result are under a lot of pressure and harbour anger which is dangerous and likely to cause matters in the West Bank to escalate.

“Shootings and sabotage” are expected to increase, the report warned, with the number of so-called “lone wolf” attacks against illegal settlers also due to rise.

Israel’s war on innocence: Palestinian children in Israeli military courts