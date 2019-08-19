Portuguese / Spanish / English

PA report: Another intifada is coming in West Bank

August 19, 2019 at 11:20 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
A Palestinian demonstrator throws a stone behind burning tires in response to Israeli forces' intervention in a protest against the construction of Jewish settlements and the separation wall in Qafr Qaddum village in Nablus, West Bank on 2 August 2019. [Nedal Eshtayah - Anadolu Agency]
A new intifada could erupt in the occupied West Bank as a result of the political and economic crisis in the area, a secret Palestinian Authority intelligence report has warned.

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth revealed details of the document which it says was written for the heads of the Palestinian security forces and which warned of an escalation in the situation in the West Bank.

According to the site, 16-25-year-old Palestinians fear for their future and as a result are under a lot of pressure and harbour anger which is dangerous and likely to cause matters in the West Bank to escalate.

“Shootings and sabotage” are expected to increase, the report warned, with the number of so-called “lone wolf” attacks against illegal settlers also due to rise.

