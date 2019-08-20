Israeli delegation ‘discreetly’ visits Chad

An Israeli delegation “discreetly” visited the Republic of Chad early August to discuss economic cooperation between two countries, Israel’s Channel 13 had reported yesterday.

The visit came in response to a recent invite by the Chad President Idriss Déby. The delegation, which was led by the Israeli economy and industry ministry, included Israeli “international cooperation and agriculture officials.”

Déby recently called on Israel to send an official delegation “to explore economic cooperation and knowledge transfer in the fields of agriculture, education and water treatment between the two countries.”

Chad-Israeli relations had been cut for nearly 50 years. The two countries resumed diplomatic relations in January 2019 during a visit by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the Chad capital of N’Djamena.