Saudi-Led coalition attacks military targets in Houthi-controlled Sanaa

August 20, 2019 at 5:22 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
Smoke billows following air strike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen on 7 July 2015 [MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP/Getty Images]
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen launched an attack on Monday on military targets in the capital Sanaa, which is controlled by the Houthi movement, Saudi state TV and Reuters reported.

The coalition advised civilians to stay away from the targeted areas, state TV added.

The Iran-aligned movement’s Al-Masirah TV reported at least six airstrikes by the coalition in Sanaa and said the strikes were ongoing.

No further details were available.

