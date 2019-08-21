PA: Reports about Israel encouraging Gazans to migrate are dangerous

The Palestinian Authority (PA) said that Israeli plans to encourage Palestinians in Gaza to migrate are dangerous, Safa news agency reported yesterday.

“These remarks coincided with threats to launch a wide-scale military campaign in Gaza and Israel bragging that it is making Gaza residents pay a high price,” a statement said.

The statement also said that Israeli government is fully responsible for the suffering of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip due to the strict siege it has imposed since 2007 and its “violent crimes” against the enclave.

READ: Israel report warns of potential for West Bank ‘unrest’

In addition, the statement stated that the Israeli siege on Gaza is targeting all aspects of life in the besieged Gaza Strip aiming to put the utmost pressure on Palestinians there to leave their homes.

The PA stressed that the Israeli violations in Gaza amount to “war crimes and crimes against humanity” noting that what is happening in Gaza is a repetition of the 1948 Nakba.