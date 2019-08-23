PA: Public wages to increase by 10%

The Palestinian Authority (PA) yesterday announced that the national wages would be paid with an increase of 10 per cent in September.

“The Palestinian civil servants’ salaries will increase by 10 per cent starting from September 2019,” PA’s Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said at a conference, which was held in Ramallah.

Shtayyeh explained that the Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, had decided “to end pay distinction between civil servants in the Gaza Stipe and the West Bank,” adding that there the municipalities’ heads would be “promoted.”

The PA, the PM stressed, would continue to pay “100 per cent of the teachers’ salaries in the occupied Jerusalem.”

He pointed out that the wages’ disbursement would be on “two phases, 60 per cent will be disbursed at the beginning of the month [September], while 50 per cent in the following week.”