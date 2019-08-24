Egypt loses 53,000 acres of farm land in 8 years

Egypt’s Agricultural Ministry has said that the country lost 53,000 acres of farm land between January 2011 and August 2019, Alraimedia.com reported yesterday.

Citing a report by the Central Administration for Land Protection, the ministry said that it registered 1.9 million violations against fertile land.

Though the ministry regained control of some of this land, some 53,592 acres of fertile land remain out of the ministry’s control.

Head of the Central Administration for Land Protection, Mohamed Salah, said that his administration would take all necessary measures to end the violations against agricultural lands, wherever they occur.

