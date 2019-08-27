PFLP: Israel’s detention of our members will not undermine our resistance

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) stressed yesterday that Israel’s detention of its members and supporters would not undermine its resistance, Quds Press reported.

In a statement the PFLP said that Israel has always practiced its “harsh and systematic wars” against the its members and leaders, “but this did not end the resistance, lead to submission or a change of principles.”

The statement added: “The PFLP promised the people to stick to clear principles and resistance until the achievement of the Palestinians’ goals, including the return [of the refugees], freedom, independence and the creation of the state of Palestine on all the national soil with Jerusalem as its capital.”

At dawn yesterday, Israeli occupation forces launched a massive detention campaign in Ramallah and arrested 25 Palestinians, most of them members of the PFLP.

