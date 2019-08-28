Hariri sends message via Russia as Israel ‘violates Lebanon’s sovereignty’

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri has said that his country depends on Russia to pass the message to Israel that it should stop violating Lebanon’s sovereignty, Quds Press reported on Tuesday.

“Lebanon depends on Russia’s role to help prevent further escalation and tension,” explained Hariri during a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, “as well as to send clear messages to Israel that it must stop violating Lebanon’s sovereignty.”

In a statement issued by his office, Al-Hariri stressed that the latest Israeli attack against a civilian area strikes a blow against the stable situation that has prevailed on the border since UN Resolution 1701 was passed in August 2006. “This threatens to escalate the situation in the region, with unpredictable results.”

Meanwhile, Moscow reaffirmed its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and stability of Lebanon. A statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed the need for respect to be shown for international law and Security Council Resolution 1701, which resulted in a ceasefire that ended Israel’s 2006 military offensive against Lebanon.

Lebanon has been tense since Sunday, when two Israeli drones were downed in Al-Sahiyeh al-Janoubiyeh. On Monday, Israel attacked military bases in Lebanon used by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said that Israel’s recent drone strikes in Lebanon amount to “a declaration of war” against his country. He vowed that Lebanon will defend its sovereignty against the Israeli “aggression” and insisted that the attack is a violation of Resolution 1701.