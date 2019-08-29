Saif Gaddafi: ‘El-Sisi Allah’s gift to Egyptians’

Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi, son of the late Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi, said that Egypt is protected by the presence of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Gaddafi’s son tweeted: “They tried to destroy Egypt and then use it as a base to attack the rest of the Arab countries and spread Creative Chaos, using the Muslim Brotherhood and the Qatari funds and media. Had it not been Allah’s blessing to Egypt with a man called Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, and to the Arabs with a country called Saudi Arabia to crush their dreams and unfold their betrayal. Thank God now and then.”

Saif Gaddafi expressed his appreciation of the role played by the Saudi Kingdom “at the height of the dispute between Libya and the West, and when Libya was under siege as a result of the Lockerbie affair, Saudi Arabia did everything possible to end the siege until it was lifted.”

He added: “In 2011 when the events started, I thought that Saudi Arabia would be the first to intervene against us with the NATO. However, the Saudi kingdom was the first to demand to prioritise dialogue in Libya and avoiding bloodshed.”