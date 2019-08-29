Yemen’s Houthis attack Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

August 29, 2019 at 3:47 am
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis attacked Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport with a cruise missile on Wednesday, the group’s military spokesman said in a tweet, Reuters reports.
Spokesman Yahya Saria said the missile targeted plane hangars and led to air traffic being halted at the airport.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthis in Yemen said a “hostile projectile” fired by the Iran-aligned group landed in Abha airport late Wednesday but caused no injuries, Saudi state news agency quoted the coalition military spokesman as saying early on Thursday.
