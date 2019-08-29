Portuguese / Spanish / English

Yemen’s Houthis attack Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

August 29, 2019 at 3:47 am | Published in: Iran, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
A picture taken on June 22, 2018 shows Sudanese soldiers fighting alongside Yemen's Saudi-backed pro-government forces against the Houthi rebels as they salute with their hands and firearms before a tracked-vehicle on the side of a road near Al-Jah, about 50 kilometres southwest of the Red Sea port city of Hodeida. (Photo by Saleh Al-OBEIDI / AFP) (Photo credit should read SALEH AL-OBEIDI/AFP/Getty Images)
 August 29, 2019 at 3:47 am

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis attacked Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport with a cruise missile on Wednesday, the group’s military spokesman said in a tweet, Reuters reports.

Spokesman Yahya Saria said the missile targeted plane hangars and led to air traffic being halted at the airport.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthis in Yemen said a “hostile projectile” fired by the Iran-aligned group landed in Abha airport late Wednesday but caused no injuries, Saudi state news agency quoted the coalition military spokesman as saying early on Thursday.

