Abbas: ‘We are ready to implement Cairo agreement immediately to go to fair elections’

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas affirmed that Palestine would continue working on building its national institutions per the rule of law, and on spreading the culture of peace and fighting terrorism in the region and worldwide, whatever the source of this terrorism is.

Abbas said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel: “In this regard, we condemn the use of violence against civilians and we respect all religions equally.”

He continued: “We reject all forms of racism and discrimination, and we will continue to seek national unity after we have agreed under the auspices of Egypt. We are committed to this agreement and ready to implement it immediately so that we can go to fair elections if the other party agrees to the accord.”

“We take this opportunity to call on all European countries, who believe in a two-state solution and recognised the state of Israel, to recognise the state of Palestine too, to restore hope and establish justice,” Abbas indicated.

He stressed that “the recognition of the State of Palestine does not contradict with the required negotiations between us and the Israeli side. I look forward to holding important and fruitful talks with Chancellor Merkel on the development of bilateral relations, and forming the joint ministerial committee at a time that suits both sides; in addition to the need to work to increase the volume of trade exchange. We commend the work Germany is doing with civil society institutions and churches in Palestine.”