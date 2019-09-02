Israeli army requests opening shelters in border area with Lebanon

On Sunday, the Israeli army asked Israelis, whose homes are within 4 kilometres of the Lebanese border, to open shelters and hide when the sirens are on.

Army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a statement that the Israeli army had detected an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon towards Israel.

The statement conveyed that, “a short time ago, an anti-tank missile was fired from Lebanon towards Israel in the Avivim area (north).”

On Saturday, the Israeli army announced rising its forces’ readability on the northern front in anticipation of any possible scenario in light of the security tension.

Lebanon is witnessing mounting security tensions with the fall of two drones in the southern suburbs of Hezbollah stronghold, at dawn last Sunday, and the explosion of one.

The breach coincided with Israel’s attack on a Hezbollah military post in the town of Aqraba, south of the Syrian capital Damascus, killing two Hezbollah militants.

At dawn on Monday, three explosions were heard at military posts of the Hezbollah-backed Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in the Qusaya area of ​​Zahle in the eastern Lebanon mountain range.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the first attack in the suburb and the third in Qusaya, while Lebanon accused it of being responsible for the aggression through statements made by senior officials.

Israel, however, acknowledged the attack in the vicinity of Damascus in a statement issued by its army, conveying that fighter jets raided several terrorist targets in the town of Aqraba, southeast of Damascus.