8 killed in Morocco floods

Moroccan authorities found the body of a man who disappeared during the floods which struck the country last week, raising the total number of victims to eight.

On Wednesday, floods covered a football field in the village of Tizirt, during a match between two local amateur teams, killing seven people. An eighth person went missing and a ninth was injured.

According to authorities, the body found on Monday was swept away by floods and found about 20 kilometres away from the village, Russia Today reported.

An eyewitness said that two “young men took shelter in a small building at a clothing warehouse. However, the flood swept them away. It is a tragedy.”

The authorities have confirmed that they are investigating ” the circumstances and conditions of this incident under the supervision of the Public Prosecution, to determine who is responsible.”

According to local media, heavy rains, which followed a period of major drought, made the floods more violent.

Floods are common in Morocco. At the end of July 2019, 15 people were killed by a landslide caused by floods on a road in south Marrakech.