Israel: Ahmed Tibi names conditions to form ‘blocking majority’ with Gantz

MKs Ahmed Tibi and Yousef Jabareen named conditions for the Joint List to support a government led by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, during a press conference yesterday.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the Joint List intends to issue demands in exchange for enabling a “blocking majority” from outside the government.

No Arab party has ever been part of an Israeli ruling coalition, but former PM Yitzhak Rabin maintained a minority government in 1992-1995 supported by Arab parties outside the coalition.

“The main goal of the Joint List is to change the status of the Arab community and upgrade it,” Tibi said. “The best way to do that is to bring down Netanyahu and the Right. But there are terms and conditions for being a preventative faction”.

According to Tibi, the demands include a development plan for the Arab sector that would cost 64 billion shekels ($18.1 billion) over 10 years, or 32 billion shekels ($9 billion) over five years.

READ: I do not recognise Israel’s sovereignty over Al-Aqsa says Tibi

The Joint List politician also said he wanted Arabs to be recognised as an official minority community, and to have discriminatory legislation cancelled – including one that prevents Palestinian spouses acquiring residency through family reunification.

#IsraElex19: Israeli Elections 2019 Everything you need to know >>

“We will wait for the election results, and if someone will call us, we will listen and talk,” Tibi said. “I doubt that he will call. I want to kick Netanyahu out, but Gantz is not the cup of tea of the Joint List. He has not said two-state solution. Even Netanyahu said it. He lied, but he said it.”

Tibi noted the difference between supporting a minority government from outside the coalition, and joining a coalition.

READ: Netanyahu is risking war to boost his electoral prospects

“A national minority cannot join a national government, because it brings collective responsibility,” Tibi said. “What if Gantz as prime minister decided to attack Gaza, and [Jabareen] as a minister votes against it, and it passes? There would also be budgets for settlements and demolition of houses.”

Tibi also accused Gantz of not offering an alternative: “Netanyahu and Gantz are competing over who can be more right-wing and aggressive on Gaza and impress the settlers.”