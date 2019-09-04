Netanyahu has turned Hebron into a ‘Zionist occupation military outpost’ 

Palestinian residents and social media users have taken their disapproval of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s planned visit to the occupied West Bank city of Hebron to Twitter.

An increased Israeli occupation force presence has been felt in the area today with a number of Palestinian stores forced to close.

In the first event of its kind, the Israeli leader will deliver a public address in the occupied city for a ceremony commemorating Jews killed in 1929.

This comes as Netanyahu has repeatedly promised not to give up any land occupied by Israel in the West Bank, saying on Sunday: “With God’s help we will extend Jewish sovereignty to all the settlements as part of the (biblical) land of Israel, as part of the state of Israel.”

According to the Times of Israel, roughly 850 settlers live in heavily guarded illegal settlement in Hebron. The city is also home to some 200,000 Palestinians who are forced to endure severe restrictions on movement and curfews. The city’s historic Ibrahimi Mosque was also partitioned in 1994 after an extremist Jew massacred 29 Muslim worshippers as they prayed.

Twitter user Dr Halina Kruk said residents had been told a curfew would be imposed during Netanyahu’s visit, ““a visit” condemned by the Palestinian Foreign Ministry (PFM) as “racist and colonial””.

The 0cupattion army informed residents the city of Hebron ;its intention 2 impose a curfew tomorrow, in conjunction with the forthcoming "visit" by B. Netanyahu 2 Hebron, to participate in an event for the squaters a "visit" condemned by the PFM as "racist and colonial" pic.twitter.com/iOxOxeiePt — Dr.Halina Kruk (@doc_hal) September 3, 2019

Palestinian rights activist from Hebron and the founder of Youth Against Settlements, Issa Amro, tweeted that residents will “raise the Palestinian flag high from the community centre” in defiance of Netanyahu’s visit.

For Netanyahu's visit to Hebron tomorrow we will raise the Palestinian flag high from our community centre. pic.twitter.com/0r1ycnjozD — Issa Amro عيسى عمرو 🇵🇸 (@Issaamro) September 3, 2019

The Palestine Liberation Origination’s Department of Palestinian Public Diplomacy & Policy described the prime minister’s visit as a “provocative visit to the illegal settlements in the heart of the City.”

Israeli occupation forces have closed #Palestinian stores in several #Hebron City neighborhoods ahead of Netanyahu’s provocative visit to the illegal settlements in the heart of the City. https://t.co/Qkdbu6jSsL — Palestine PLO-DPDP (@PLO_DPDP) September 4, 2019

Calling the settlers “extremists”, Twitter user Nemo Soliman shared pictures of them setting up tents ahead of Netanyahu’s arrival.

Extremist Jewish settlers set up tents in preparation for Israeli PM Netanyahu's expected provocative visit to the Ibrahimi Mosque in the West Bank city of Hebron. pic.twitter.com/BFxc0ekMsd — Nemo Soliman (@SolimanNemo) September 3, 2019

While Younes Arar said the Old Town of Hebron has become a “Zionist occupation military outpost”.