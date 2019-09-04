Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Netanyahu has turned Hebron into a ‘Zionist occupation military outpost’ 

September 4, 2019 at 4:36 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Twitter Trends
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on October 4, 2018 [Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images]
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on 4 October 2018 [Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images]
Shahd Haj Khalil
 September 4, 2019 at 4:36 pm

Palestinian residents and social media users have taken their disapproval of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s planned visit to the occupied West Bank city of Hebron to Twitter.

An increased Israeli occupation force presence has been felt in the area today with a number of Palestinian stores forced to close.

In the first event of its kind, the Israeli leader will deliver a public address in the occupied city for a ceremony commemorating Jews killed in 1929.

This comes as Netanyahu has repeatedly promised not to give up any land occupied by Israel in the West Bank, saying on Sunday: “With God’s help we will extend Jewish sovereignty to all the settlements as part of the (biblical) land of Israel, as part of the state of Israel.”

According to the Times of Israel, roughly 850 settlers live in heavily guarded illegal settlement in Hebron. The city is also home to some 200,000 Palestinians who are forced to endure severe restrictions on movement and curfews. The city’s historic Ibrahimi Mosque was also partitioned in 1994 after an extremist Jew massacred 29 Muslim worshippers as they prayed.

Twitter user Dr Halina Kruk said residents had been told a curfew would be imposed during Netanyahu’s visit, ““a visit” condemned by the Palestinian Foreign Ministry (PFM) as “racist and colonial””.

Palestinian rights activist from Hebron and the founder of Youth Against Settlements, Issa Amro, tweeted that residents will “raise the Palestinian flag high from the community centre” in defiance of Netanyahu’s visit.

The Palestine Liberation Origination’s Department of Palestinian Public Diplomacy & Policy described the prime minister’s visit as a “provocative visit to the illegal settlements in the heart of the City.”

Calling the settlers “extremists”, Twitter user Nemo Soliman shared pictures of them setting up tents ahead of Netanyahu’s arrival.

While Younes Arar said the Old Town of Hebron has become a “Zionist occupation military outpost”.

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineTwitter Trends
Show Comments
Remembering Jamal - One year on
Show Comments