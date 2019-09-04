Saudi soldier killed on border with Yemen

A Saudi soldier was killed along the border with war-torn Yemen, the official SPA news agency said on Wednesday, Anadolu reports.

SPA said the soldier was killed while on duty in southern Saudi Arabia, without giving details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Yemen has remained wracked by violence since 2014, when the Iran-aligned Houthi group overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

The conflict escalated the following year when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies launched a massive air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi gains in Yemen and supporting the country’s pro-Saudi government.

