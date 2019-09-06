Hamas: US envoy quitting shows failure of Mideast plan

Hamas on Friday said the quitting of Washington’s special envoy to the Middle East was a new proof of “failure” of the long-delayed US peace plan for Israel and Palestinians, Anadolu reports.

The resignation is “a new evidence of the failure of the Deal of the Century and an indication of the administration’s confusion in its options on the Palestinian issue,” said Wasfi Qabha, a Hamas leading member.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced Jason Greenblatt will leave his post.

Greenblatt will stay in his role until US peace plan for Israel and Palestinians is unveiled. The plan is expected to be released after the Israeli elections slated for Sept. 17.

“The US envoy was notorious, hostile to our people […] and we are not sorry for his resignation,” Qabha said, calling for “full recognition of the rights of the Palestinians.”

