Palestinians describe Greenblatt’s resignation as American “failure”

Several Palestinian officials described the resignation of US Middle East Peace Envoy, Jason Greenblatt, as “failure” of the American policy in the region.

Senior PLO official, Dr. Hanan Ashrawi, declared “I think this is a final recognition of failure,” AFP reported.

She added “I am sure, the Palestinians would say: ‘well done!’ Greenblatt did not miss any opportunity to degrade the Palestinians… He was completely committed to justifying Israeli violations instead of working for peace.”

Ashrawi further elaborated “they attempted to extort us in order to accept their plan, but it was born dead and Greenblatt’s resignation is not more than a nail in the coffin of the US peace plan [deal of the century].”

Meanwhile, Hamas official Basim Naim, insisted that the resignation of the US envoy to the Middle East was “good news” and a sign of the “failure” of the US team that worked on peace-making and conflict resolution between the Palestinians and Israel.

“It highlights the failure of the so-called ‘deal of the century’ which was born dead,” the Hamas official argued.

Addressing the US administration, Naim hoped that Greenblatt’s resignation would push the Trump administration to review the US vision and policy towards the conflict resolution in the region.