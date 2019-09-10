Germany warns of military escalation if Iran nuclear deal isn’t saved

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has called on all parties involved in the Iranian nuclear dispute to avoid military escalation and to act responsibly.

“Everyone must act responsibly now, otherwise we risk losing the chance to come to a peaceful resolution,” Maas said, according to German news agency DW.

“It would send a completely wrong signal if Iran halted its compliance with the agreement. Tehran should return to ensuring full compliance with the nuclear deal,” he added, stressing that a solution can be found.

Maas’ remarks came after his meeting with his Iranian counterpart yesterday in an attempt to find ways to resume full implementation of Iran’s commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, a few days after Iran declared that it would reduce its commitments to it in response to the US’ withdrawal from the deal and the re-impositions on sanction on Tehran.

