Lebanese PM denies avoiding military cooperation with Russia

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s press office denied on Monday reports of evading military cooperation with Russia, saying it was “false” information.

The office said in a press statement today: “Al-Akhbar newspaper published an article, today, entitled: Hariri evades military cooperation with Russia.” It confirms that “the information in the article is false and contrary to the course of positive relations with the Russian state.”

Al-Akhbar reported in its article that Hariri, “postponed for the tenth time, the decision to grant the Minister of Defence permission to sign a military cooperation agreement with Russia. However, at the same time, Hariri keeps promising Russian officials to sign the deal as soon as possible.