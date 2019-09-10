Portuguese / Spanish / English

Syria envoy welcomes restoration of relations with Jordan

September 10, 2019 at 1:57 pm | Published in: Jordan, Middle East, News, Syria
Jordanian soldiers take security measures as they do not let any Syrians to cross the border after Syrians fled from the ongoing military operations by Bashar al-Assad regime and its allies in Syria’s Daraa, on June 30, 2018 [Ammar Al Ali / Anadolu Agency]
Jordanian soldiers take security measures as Syrians wait at the border after fleeing the ongoing military operations by the Syrian Regime on 30 June 2018 [Ammar Al Ali/Anadolu Agency]
Syria is willing to restore relations with neighbouring Jordan to the level they were before the uprising began in 2011, the country’s Acting Chargé d’Affaires in Jordan, Shafiq Dayoub, said.

Speaking during a meeting with the Jordanian Parliaments’ Foreign Affairs Committee Dayoub Damascus is keen on developing relations with Jordan on all levels.

Dayoub recently replaced his predecessor Ayman Alloush.

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated since the 2011 Arab uprisings that spiralled into a civil war in Syria where hundreds of thousands have been killed and over 11 million refugees have fled their homes, according to UN figures. Jordan hosts more than 655,000 Syrian refugees.

In the wake of the 2011 uprising, Jordan’s King Abdullah repeatedly urged Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to step down to attain calm in the country.

With the help of his allies in Russia, Al-Assad has now wrestled back control of the majority of the country which had previously been captured by Western-backed opposition groups, securing the continuity of his rein.

