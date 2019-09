Six UAE servicemen killed in accidents in Yemen

Six soldiers from the United Arab Emirates were killed in a vehicle collision in Yemen, the UAE’s state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

The UAE is a member of a Saudi-led military coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognised government against Iran-aligned Houthis. But it has been scaling down its presence since June amid rising criticism of the war.

More than 100 UAE citizens have been killed in the war since the coalition intervened in March 2015 to try to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, which was ousted by the Houthis in late 2014.

