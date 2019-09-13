US to sell missile systems worth $776m to Morocco

The US State Department has decided to sell anti-tank missile systems, worth $776 million, to Morocco.

This came in a statement published on the website of the Defence Security Cooperation Agency of the US Department of Defence yesterday.

According to the statement: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major Non-NATO ally that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in North Africa.”

It will also “advance Morocco’s efforts to develop an integrated ground defense capability. A strong national defense and dedicated military force will assist Morocco to sustain itself in its efforts to maintain stability,” the statement continued.

The State Department also agreed to “a possible” sale of additional ammunition for the F-16 fighter jets worth $209 million to Rabat, another statement said.

Adding that “the proposed sale will improve Morocco’s capability to meet current and future threats of terror from violent extremist organizations prevalent throughout the region.”