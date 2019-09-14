Tunisian PM accepts return of deposed dictator to Tunis

Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed has agreed to the deposed dictator, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, being returned to the country if he is in genuine poor health, Arabi21.com reported on Friday.

“I will give my green light for his return,” Chahed, who is a presidential candidate, affirmed.

He added “it is a humanitarian cause. If he is ill as rumoured, he can return to his country like any other Tunisian.”

Chahed elaborated “if he wants to return to be buried here, I give my green light.”

READ: ‘First overthrown Arab president’ hospitalised due to deteriorating health condition

Ben Ali’s lawyer, Mounir Ben Salha, confirmed that the dictator was in “critical condition”.

Ben Ali fled to Saudi Arabia after the 2011 uprising, that ended more than two decades of his dictatorship and oppression.

“He is not dead, but the condition of his health is bad. He has left the hospital and is being treated at home. His condition is stable,” Ben Salha explained.