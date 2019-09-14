Portuguese / Spanish / English

Tunisian PM accepts return of deposed dictator to Tunis

September 14, 2019 at 12:18 pm | Published in: Africa, News, Tunisia
Tunisia's Prime Minister Youssef Chahed speaks to media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France on 15 February, 2019 [Mustafa Yalçın/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed has agreed to the deposed dictator, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, being returned to the country if he is in genuine poor health, Arabi21.com reported on Friday.

“I will give my green light for his return,” Chahed, who is a presidential candidate, affirmed.

He added “it is a humanitarian cause. If he is ill as rumoured, he can return to his country like any other Tunisian.”

Chahed elaborated “if he wants to return to be buried here, I give my green light.”

Ben Ali’s lawyer, Mounir Ben Salha, confirmed that the dictator was in “critical condition”.

Ben Ali fled to Saudi Arabia after the 2011 uprising, that ended more than two decades of his dictatorship and oppression.

“He is not dead, but the condition of his health is bad. He has left the hospital and is being treated at home. His condition is stable,” Ben Salha explained.

