PLO will end all agreements with Israel 

The Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) affirmed yesterday the position of its President Mahmoud Abbas that it would end all agreements signed with Israel, the Wafa news agency reported.

“We will not remain the only party committed to these agreements,” the Executive Committee said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statements on the annexation of areas of the occupied Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea reflect his government’s strategy, it said.

It held Netanyahu and any government that partakes in this decision fully responsible for ending the path of peace.

It stressed that the Palestinian leadership will continue taking practical measures to transform into a statehood and the gradual disengagement from all agreements signed with the occupation.

