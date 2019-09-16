Qatar condemns attack on Saudi oil facilities

Qatari foreign minister on Monday condemned the Saturday’s drone attacks on two facilities of Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil company Aramco, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We condemn the attacks on vital and civilian facilities in Buqayq,” Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said in a Twitter post.

Earlier in the day, the Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for the attacks.

“These wars and conflicts must stop and efforts must be made to achieve common collective security in the region,” he added.

Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. Thousands of Yemenis were killed and pushed the country to the brink of famine.

Houthis, whose mid and long-range ballistic missiles are usually intercepted by the Saudi air defense systems, used to target, in recent months, certain strategic parts of Saudi Arabia with armed drones.

The US administration accused Iran of directing the attacks while Saudi Arabia awaits the results of the investigation.