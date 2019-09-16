Turkey: Unemployment rate rises to 13% in June

The unemployment rate in Turkey stood at 13 per cent in June, the country’s statistical authority announced today.

This was a rise of 2.8 per cent from the same time last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said in a statement.

The number of people who were unemployed and aged 15 and over increased 938,000 year-on-year to hit 4.25 million in June.

TurkStat data showed that non-agricultural unemployment rate stood at 15.3 per cent, posting a rise of 3.2 per cent point during the same period.

“While youth unemployment rate including persons aged 15-24 was 24.8% with 5.4 percentage point increase, the unemployment rate for persons aged 15-64 occurred as 13.3% with 2.9 percentage point increase,” it said.

The employment rate in the country fell two per cent on an annual basis to 46.2 per cent in June.

“The number of employed persons decreased by 802,000 to 28.5 million persons in June 2019 compared with the same period of last year,” the statement read.

Turkey’s labour force participation rate was 53.3 per cent in the same month, 72.4 per cent for men and 34.7 per cent for women.