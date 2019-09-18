Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Israeli forces shoot Palestinian woman at checkpoint this morning

September 18, 2019 at 8:07 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinians cross Qalandiya checkpoint to perform the first Friday Prayer of Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in Ramallah, West Bank on 10 May, 2019 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians cross Qalandiya checkpoint to perform the first Friday Prayer of Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in Ramallah, West Bank on 10 May, 2019 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
 September 18, 2019 at 8:07 am

Israeli security personnel shot a Palestinian woman at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Israeli police said, and Palestinian officials said she died of her injury, reports Reuters.

The West Bank, among territories where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen simmering street violence since US-sponsored peace talks with Israel broke down in 2014.

Video circulated on social media, and which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed men with rifles confronting a woman. A shot is heard and she collapses, dropping something from her hand. One of the men then kicks the item out of reach.

An Israeli police spokesman said on Twitter that a “female terrorist attempted to carry out (a) stabbing attack” at Qalandia checkpoint. He posted a picture of a knife on asphalt.

The Palestinian health ministry said a woman shot at Qalandia had died. Palestinian officials did not immediately provide further details on her.

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Remembering Jamal - One year on
Show Comments