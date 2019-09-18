Israeli forces shoot Palestinian woman at checkpoint this morning

Israeli security personnel shot a Palestinian woman at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Israeli police said, and Palestinian officials said she died of her injury, reports Reuters.

The West Bank, among territories where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen simmering street violence since US-sponsored peace talks with Israel broke down in 2014.

Video circulated on social media, and which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed men with rifles confronting a woman. A shot is heard and she collapses, dropping something from her hand. One of the men then kicks the item out of reach.

Watch 🎥

How the Israeli occupation forces shot a Palestinian woman this morning, Jerusalem.

Where are the contractors of the world?😢

where the crying of humanity?

Don't they see how Israel is violating human rights?

It is not a matter of Palestine it is a matter of humanity😭 pic.twitter.com/bLwhE0MQHi — Muhammad M Alarabeed #GAZA (@PALESTINE0_GAZA) September 18, 2019

An Israeli police spokesman said on Twitter that a “female terrorist attempted to carry out (a) stabbing attack” at Qalandia checkpoint. He posted a picture of a knife on asphalt.

The Palestinian health ministry said a woman shot at Qalandia had died. Palestinian officials did not immediately provide further details on her.