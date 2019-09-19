3,500 Palestinians born in West Bank in August

Some 3,492 Palestinians were born in government hospitals in the occupied West Bank last month, the Ministry of Health reported today.

In a report, the ministry said five births, seven surgeries, and 1,140 laboratory tests were conducted every hour in government health centres in the West Bank.

“The emergency departments in government hospitals received 82,527 patients, carried out 4,877 surgical operations, and about 578,000 laboratory examinations, 49,168 radiographs, 7,961 CT scans and 1,257 magnetic resonance images.”

As for primary health care, the report revealed that 143,000 patients had visited a doctor during that time.