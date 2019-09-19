Report: Ex-Tunisia President Ben Ali dies in Saudi 

Ousted Tunisian President Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali has died in hospital in Saudi Arabia, Alchourouk news site reported.

Citing Tunisian sources the site said Ben Ali died today having suffered poor health over the past few weeks which saw him admitted to hospital.

Ben Ali ruled Tunisia for 23 years, following mass protests against his rule he fled to Saudi Arabia where he has lived in exile since 2011. He was convicted of embezzlement and misuse of public funds and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Born in Sousse in 1936, he became prime minister in 1987, shortly before ousting Tunisia’s first post-independence ruler, Habib Bourguiba, in a bloodless palace coup. Ben Ali was married twice with six children. He died at the age of 83.

Tunisia held its second presidential election this weekend since Ben Ali fled the country.