Tunisia: 5 parties support Saied in second round of presidencies

Five Tunisian parties, including the Free Patriotic Movement lately, announced on Wednesday its support of presidential candidate Kais Saied in the second round of elections against his rival Nabil Karoui.

In a statement, the Free Patriotic Movement called on Tunisians “to vote for Mr Kais Saied, while stressing that the movement will continue to defend its values ​​and orientations, respect the constitution and its primacy, and uphold public freedoms and the rights of all Tunisians…”

The party, which has three deputies in parliament, congratulated the Tunisian people on the “success of the first round of the presidential elections”. It also declared its acceptance of the results which placed the Movement in the tenth rank with 3.36 per cent of the votes.