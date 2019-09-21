Portuguese / Spanish / English

Algeria: Sharp division between those calling for and those rejecting presidential elections 

September 21, 2019
For the 21st Friday in a row, Algerians stage a demonstration demanding regime officials - who continue to work after former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned - to step down, in Algiers, Algeria on July 05, 2019 [Farouk Batiche / Anadolu Agency]
Algeria is experiencing a sharp polarisation between those calling for presidential elections, and those rejecting it. This state has temporarily eliminated the political differences between the various active parties in the country.

Each party is endeavouring to provide evidence to support its position, amounting to accusation and treason claims, after officially announcing that the authority is going ahead with the preparations for the presidential elections.

The advocates of the presidential elections, most of whom belong to the national and Islamic current, recognise the need to move swiftly to the elections, which they consider as the only possible mechanism in alleviating the ongoing crisis.

Preparations have already commenced, and active figures have announced their intention to file their candidacy papers, including former Prime Minister Ali Benflis, as well as the head of the party Vanguards of Freedoms, who is considered a front runner.

