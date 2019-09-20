2 killed as police disperse protesters in Algeria 

Two Algerian men were killed during a police crackdown on protests against the death of two others in the Oued Rhiou municipality on Wednesday.

A police car had crashed into a motorcycle carrying two men leading to their deaths, sparking protests in the local area. Demonstrators attacked the police station with stones and vandalised public facilities including a post office and a bank.

According to Echorouk News, the security forces used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters from the perimeter of the police station, which led to the death of two.

In its first official response, the Ministry of Interior announced yesterday that it had sent a commission of inquiry from the Directorate General for National Security to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that “responsibilities will be determined in accordance with the law, and justice will take necessary actions in this case.”

Interior Minister Salah Eddine Dahmoune called on residents to await the results of the investigation.

