Archbishop Atallah Hanna slams extrajudicial executions by Israeli soldiers 

Archbishop Atallah Hanna, of the Sebastian Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in Jerusalem, slammed on Friday the extrajudicial executions of Palestinians by Israeli occupation soldiers, Maan News Agency reported.

His remarks came following the execution of a Palestinian woman at the Qalandia Checkpoint, between Ramallah and Jerusalem, early this week.

The archbishop described the shooting of the Palestinian woman by the Israeli soldiers, as “leaving her bleeding to death” and as an “intentional and clear violation of all international and humanitarian laws and conventions.”

He added “the series of executions is continuous and escalating, and this savage behaviour reflects the criminal mentality and hatred culture which feed the Israeli extrajudicial killing.”

“Such behaviour reinforces organised terrorism, which is escalating as the Israeli authorities do not respect the international community, at the same time as depending on the absolute American support which gives them immunity to carry on with their crimes.”

“These horrific scenes which we saw at Qalandia Checkpoint, where armed soldiers used their lethal arms to execute a lady just because of passing through the wrong lane, is a result of Israel’s immunity policy.”

The archbishop stressed that this is an “absolute international and American collusion with Israel,” asking “who will bring these criminal soldiers, who believe they have done a heroic act when they executed the Palestinian lady in cold blood, to justice?”

He also posed the questions, “where is the international conscience, values, morals and the sematic principles? What is the reason for this doubtful silence regarding the crimes being committed against the unarmed Palestinian nation?”

Concluding his statements, the archbishop proclaimed “the image of this innocent lady, who was executed in cold blood, will remain in our minds and we will never forget this horrific scene, which we hope will reach all corners of the world, to disclose Israeli oppression practiced against the Palestinians.”