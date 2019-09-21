Reports: Russia army destroys Israel drone in Damascus airspace

September 21, 2019 at 11:10 am
On Thursday evening, the Russian Air Force destroyed an Israeli drone in the airspace of the Syrian capital of Damascus, Israeli website Hadashot 12 reported, through information gained from Russian sources.
According to the source, the drone was on its way to carry out an attack on a target in Damascus.
This is the fourth time that the Russian army has prevented any Israeli attack in Syria, since late August.
