Erdogan in New York to attend UN General Assembly

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday arrived in New York to attend the 74th session of UN General Assembly, Anadolu Agency reported.

Erdogan was received at John F. Kennedy International Airport by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey’s UN Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioglu and Turkey’s Ambassador to Washington Serdar Kilic.

Earlier, Erdogan said he would address international peace and security issues at the UN General Assembly on the first day of the General Debate on Sept. 24.

He also announced Ambassador Volkan Bozkir’s nomination for the 75th UN General Assembly presidency till September 2021.

