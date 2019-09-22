Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran says to unveil plan for Gulf security

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani delivers a speech during the parliamentary session held to receive votes of confidence for 4 ministers at the Iranian Parliament, in Tehran, Iran on 3 September 2019. [Iranian Presidency / Handout - Anadolu Agency]
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday his country is ready to extend a hand of friendship to all neighbours and “forgive their past mistakes”.

“Wherever Americans have set foot, they increased insecurity, as it was proved in cases of Afghanistan and Iraq,” he said in a speech marking the 39th anniversary of the Iraqi-Iranian war.

Rouhani said he will unveil an initiative in the UN General Assembly this week “to guarantee the security of the Persian Gulf and Hormuz Strait with the cooperation of regional states”.

“The presence of foreign forces can be dangerous for the region, international waters, as well as the security of shipping lines and energy, but our path is to create unity and coordination with regional countries,” he said.

Drones hit two oil facilities in the north of Saudi Arabia on Sept. 14, causing to take out 5.7 million barrels per day of production and roiled global hydrocarbon markets.

Yemen’s Houthi rebel group initially claimed responsibility for the attack, but the US has since blamed Iran, as has Saudi Arabia. The Islamic Republic has denied any connection to the strikes.

